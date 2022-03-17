Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

