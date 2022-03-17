Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $218.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,374. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

