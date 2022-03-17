Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE CEE opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,239.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

