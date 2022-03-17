Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.61 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

