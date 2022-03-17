CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 130372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 466,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

