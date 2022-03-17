Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 49,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -252.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,111. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

