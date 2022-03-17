CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.18.
CESDF opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.26.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
