Charles Drucker Acquires 40,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Charles Drucker purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 107.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.