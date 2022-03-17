Charles Drucker Acquires 40,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Charles Drucker purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 107.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
