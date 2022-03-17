Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

