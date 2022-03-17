Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

CHK stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.