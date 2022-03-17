Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $76.26

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.26, but opened at $72.51. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

