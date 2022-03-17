China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 33594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.