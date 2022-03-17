China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 33594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
