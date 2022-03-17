ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

