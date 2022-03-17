Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

CIAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.24.

Cian stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cian has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

