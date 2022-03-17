Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Director Purchases $11,880.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $11,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 45,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. Cingulate Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CING shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

