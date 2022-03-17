Citigroup Cuts DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $2.40

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.60 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

