Citigroup Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $17.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.