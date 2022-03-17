Citigroup Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $17.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

