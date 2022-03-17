Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Critical Contrast

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 6.38 -$93.15 million ($0.45) -16.29 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 2 4 0 2.67 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 115.55%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.16%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -36.44% -0.26% -0.21% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II beats Clean Energy Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

