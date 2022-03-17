Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading 9.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.91. 13,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 490,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 625,503 shares of company stock worth $10,780,137 over the last 90 days.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.