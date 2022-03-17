Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG opened at GBX 1,164 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,384.72. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.