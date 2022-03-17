Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.