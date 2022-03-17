Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.07

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.07 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 73.70 ($0.96). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 2,011,556 shares traded.

COA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.88) to GBX 81 ($1.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.20 ($1.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

