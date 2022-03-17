Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.85 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of CCEP opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

