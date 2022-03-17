Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Colfax’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $58,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,934,000 after acquiring an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.