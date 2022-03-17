Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

