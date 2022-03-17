Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLPBF opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.30.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

