Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

