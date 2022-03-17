Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.91 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.97.

