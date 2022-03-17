Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $498.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.75 and its 200-day moving average is $454.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $351.83 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $468.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

