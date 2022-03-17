Comerica Bank Buys New Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2,948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 222,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $875.05 million, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.