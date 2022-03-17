Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

