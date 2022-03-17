Comerica Bank Sells 425 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Ichor worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

