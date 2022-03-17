Comerica Bank Sells 736 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of SJW Group worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SJW Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

