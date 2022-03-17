Community Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.63. 1,902,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.45 and a 200 day moving average of $265.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

