Community Capital Management LLC Takes $804,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $149.70. 488,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,507. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.