Comparing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) & Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% Fairfax India N/A 22.60% 18.05%

FOMO has a beta of 7.06, suggesting that its share price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Fairfax India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 65.79 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.39 $494.51 million $3.11 3.85

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FOMO and Fairfax India, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fairfax India beats FOMO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Fairfax India (Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

