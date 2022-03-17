Comparing Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) & Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 7.49 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -10.56 Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.68 $111.02 million $0.20 10.70

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87% Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers eldercare physiotherapy services, such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, community based home care physiotherapy, community based group exercise classes and fall prevention programs, and community-based outpatient clinics; and elderly occupational therapy services for retirement home and community, and long-term care sectors. Further, it offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring; and develops and distributes personalized health and wellness product solutions. The company operates 16 owned clinics. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies. The company’s other businesses include the provision of agricultural products, feed water sales, communication services, information and data processing services, maintenance services, and other commercial activities. It operates through the following segments: Electric Energy, Heat Energy, and All Other. The company was founded by Carl Fyodorovich Siemens in 1886 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

