Comparing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Steel Connect alerts:

88.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Steel Connect and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.26 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 8.91 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Steel Connect.

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steel Connect and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83% Sparta Commercial Services -1,903.77% -2.01% 579.40%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Connect Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.