Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

COMP stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Compass has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

