Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 359,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $497.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

