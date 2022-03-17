Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

