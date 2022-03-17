ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $310.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $441,561.93 and approximately $310.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00221680 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

