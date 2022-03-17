ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). ContextLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WISH traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 25,487,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,921,639. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 127.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

