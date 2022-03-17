Contrasting Alkami Technology (ALKT) & Its Competitors

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alkami Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alkami Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alkami Technology Competitors 2667 13231 24389 667 2.56

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 167.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -30.77% -19.88% -9.84% Alkami Technology Competitors -121.02% -56.96% -5.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million -$46.82 million -5.35 Alkami Technology Competitors $1.81 billion $309.30 million 8.38

Alkami Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alkami Technology rivals beat Alkami Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

