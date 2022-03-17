Contrasting Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Decision Diagnostics alerts:

0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 5.13 $1.48 billion $0.29 27.41

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Decision Diagnostics and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 0 5 2 0 2.29

Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.97, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94%

Summary

Wipro beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.