Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 674,200 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.16. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.