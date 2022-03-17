Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 8.34 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

