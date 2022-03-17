Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

