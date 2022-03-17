CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
CountPlus Company Profile (Get Rating)
