Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Shares of COUP opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.40. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $19,245,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

